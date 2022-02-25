This is a reminder to provide to the BCGEU your most recent pay stub as soon as possible. If you do not provide your pay stub, you will not receive strike pay.

Regular Employees: you need only to provide your most recent pay stub

Casual Employees: you need to provide your pay stubs from the last 8-12 weeks

HOW?

Cell Phone

Take a picture of your most recent pay stub with your phone Email the picture to [email protected]



No Cell Phone



Contact your Employer asking them to email to you your electronic pay stub. Once you receive your pay stub email to [email protected]



In solidarity,

Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Takeshi Mori, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations



Download 2022-02-28 Strike Pay Reminder D2.pdf





