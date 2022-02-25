This is a reminder to provide to the BCGEU your most recent pay stub as soon as possible. If you do not provide your pay stub, you will not receive strike pay.
Regular Employees: you need only to provide your most recent pay stub
Casual Employees: you need to provide your pay stubs from the last 8-12 weeks
HOW?
Cell Phone
- Take a picture of your most recent pay stub with your phone
- Email the picture to [email protected]
No Cell Phone
Contact your Employer asking them to email to you your electronic pay stub. Once you receive your pay stub email to [email protected]
In solidarity,
Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair
Takeshi Mori, Bargaining Committee Member
Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member
Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations
