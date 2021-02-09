Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 404 Chairperson election results - BCGEU

Local 404 Chairperson election results - BCGEU

Published on February 09, 2021

The results of the Local 404 Chairperson election is as follows:

Chairperson – Tim Little 

Please join me in congratulating Tim to the Local 404 Executive.

Thank you to all who participated in the process

In solidarity

Cheryl Prowse
Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP