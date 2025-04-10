The local 404 election has now closed. Thank you to everyone that participated in the process and congratulations to the new executive. We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 404 Executive:

Vacant positions remain open. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In solidarity

Teresa Shaley

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP