Date: July 3, 2025

To: All Members at CSH Willow Manor Inc (Chartwell) Local 404

Re: Steward Nominations

Nominations are now open for three (3) steward position at CHS Willow Manor Inc.

New stewards are trained by the union.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is 5:00, Thursday, July 17, 2025

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), hand delivered to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than July 17, 2025 at 5:00 .

If more than three people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Tim Little

Local Chair

Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative

Download a PDF of the nomination form





