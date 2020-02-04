These are the election results for the position of local chairperson:

Position Candidates Votes for Candidate Spoiled Ballots Total Votes Cast Successful Candidate Chairperson Erika Belsheim Deb Wagner 13 44 1 58 Deb Wagner

Your local executive is as follows:

Local chairperson: Deb Wagner

First vice-chair: Vacant

Second vice-chair: Lance Valcourt

Treasurer: Erika Belsheim

Recording secretary: Vacant

Member-at-large: Vacant

Member-at-large: Vacant

Member-at-large: Kelly Vreeswijk

Member-at-large (young worker): Laura Bellamy

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity,

Cathy Seagris

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP