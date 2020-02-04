These are the election results for the position of local chairperson:
|
Position
|
Candidates
|
Votes for Candidate
|
Spoiled Ballots
|
Total Votes Cast
|
Successful Candidate
|
Chairperson
|
Erika Belsheim
Deb Wagner
|
13
44
|
1
|
58
|
Deb Wagner
Your local executive is as follows:
Local chairperson: Deb Wagner
First vice-chair: Vacant
Second vice-chair: Lance Valcourt
Treasurer: Erika Belsheim
Recording secretary: Vacant
Member-at-large: Vacant
Member-at-large: Vacant
Member-at-large: Kelly Vreeswijk
Member-at-large (young worker): Laura Bellamy
The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!
In solidarity,
Cathy Seagris
Staff Representative
