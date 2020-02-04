B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Published on February 04, 2020

These are the election results for the position of local chairperson:

 

Position

Candidates

Votes for Candidate

Spoiled Ballots

Total Votes Cast

Successful Candidate

Chairperson

Erika Belsheim

Deb Wagner

13

44

1

58

Deb Wagner

 

Your local executive is as follows:

Local chairperson: Deb Wagner
First vice-chair: Vacant
Second vice-chair: Lance Valcourt
Treasurer: Erika Belsheim
Recording secretary: Vacant
Member-at-large: Vacant
Member-at-large: Vacant
Member-at-large: Kelly Vreeswijk
Member-at-large (young worker): Laura Bellamy

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity,

Cathy Seagris
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 

