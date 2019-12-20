Nominations are now open for the vacant chairperson position on the Local 407 Executive.

Information on the responsibilities of this position is attached.

The deadline for nominations is: January 17, 2020

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received by the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of roles and responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP