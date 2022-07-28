Local 408 Chairperson, Eleine Gordon and one of your Local 408 Shop Stewards, will be conducting worksites visits as scheduled below; as part of your Union's ongoing outreach to the membership:

Friday, September 23, 2022

Cranbrook:

Health Unit / Rocky Mountain Lodge 10:00 a.m.

Dr Green Memorial Home 10:45 a.m.

Tamarack Cottage (Mental Health) 11:15 a.m.

East Kootenay Addiction Services Society (EKASS) 1:00 p.m.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse 1:30 p.m.

Kimberley:

Kimberley Health Centre 2:45 p.m.

Times are approximate.



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP