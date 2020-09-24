 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Local 412 Executive - BCGEU

Published on September 24, 2020

Please be advised that:

 

Marzena Motz has been elected as the First Vice Chair of Local 412 and will be the Acting Local Chairperson until the election process is conducted. Congratulations Marzena!

Local 412 executive members:

 

Title                                      Position

Chairperson                           Vacant

1st Vice Chairperson               Marzena Motz

2nd Vice Chairperson              Lana Roy

Treasurer                              Vacant

Recording Secretary               Bobbi Burrus

Member at Large                   Michaela Dodds

Member at Large                   Vacant

Young Worker                       Jared Vennard

 

In solidarity

 

Mahen Ramdharry
Vice President, Component 4


Download PDF of notice here 



