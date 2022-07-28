At the close of the nomination period, Local 501 now has a new 1st Vice-Chairperson. I would like to Congratulate Linden Ehrenberg-Smith for being acclaimed in this position and welcome him to Local 501.
Below is your new Local 501 Executive
Chairperson
Shannon Dudley
1st Vice-Chairperson
Linden Ehrenberg-Smith - acclaimed
2nd Vice-Chairperson
Vacant
Treasurer
Vacant
Recording Secretary
Vacant
Member at Large
(3 positions available)
Florian Ullman
Vacant
Vacant
Vacant
Young Worker
Vacant
All vacancies will remain open until filled.
In solidarity,
Lynda Willson, Staff Representative
Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chairperson
UWU/MoveUP
