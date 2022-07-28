At the close of the nomination period, Local 501 now has a new 1st Vice-Chairperson. I would like to Congratulate Linden Ehrenberg-Smith for being acclaimed in this position and welcome him to Local 501.

Below is your new Local 501 Executive

Chairperson

Shannon Dudley

1st Vice-Chairperson

Linden Ehrenberg-Smith - acclaimed

2nd Vice-Chairperson

Vacant

Treasurer

Vacant

Recording Secretary

Vacant

Member at Large

(3 positions available)

Florian Ullman

Vacant

Vacant

Vacant

Young Worker

Vacant

All vacancies will remain open until filled.

In solidarity,

Lynda Willson, Staff Representative

Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chairperson

UWU/MoveUP