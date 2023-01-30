Nominations are now open for two (2) shop stewards at the Liquor Distribution Branch, GLS 125 Westshore, 2945 Jacklin Road, Victoria.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:





March 6, 2023 at 5 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the union.



In solidarity,



Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chair

Kim Shelley, Assistant Regional Coordinator



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





