Please join members of your Local 501 Executive, who will be hosting Member-to-Member worksite visits at the locations listed below.

Come and say hello and ask questions or help yourself to a Union trinket. This is not a Union meeting; this is an opportunity for the Union to hear from you about issues you believe the Union should be involved in or aware of, either at work or in your community. We believe it is vital to keep connected with our Union members and these worksite visits are important to us so that we speak with you. Please share with us what is working for you and what you need from your Union. We hope that you can stop by and speak with us, even for a short time.

Shannon Dudley, Chairperson, Local 501

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP