Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

2nd Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

3 Member at Large positions

1 Young Worker (age 29 and under)

The term is three years, and we are more than ½ way through that term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office or Shannon Dudley, Chairperson Local 501 via email: [email protected]

The deadline for nominations is: November 29, 2023 at 4 p.m.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In Solidarity,

Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chairperson

Sheila Knight, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP