Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local 503 executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large (2* positions)

*1 position may be designated as a Young Worker Member-at-Large (eligible candidates must be 29 years of age or younger)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations to be received by mail, fax or email is: 5pm, Friday, February 4, 2022

Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Area office: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office (#130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver)

The BCGEU Nomination form (attached) must be used and should be RECEIVED at the Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 5pm, Friday, February 4, 2022 if sending by fax (604-215-1410), email ([email protected]) or mail: #130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X3. Nominations will be accepted in person at the meeting on Sunday, February 6, 2022, pending the most up to date COVID policies at the time of the meeting. If the meeting is held virtually, members may submit a nomination form via the above mentioned contact information.

In an effort to use less paper and be more earth friendly, only one nomination form is attached to this notice. Please make any necessary copies and ensure you clearly mark for which position you are being nominated.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here