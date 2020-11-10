Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Thank you to the members who accepted nominations to fill the vacant Recording Secretary position on the Local 503 Executive. As we currently have only one vacant position and two candidates, we will be having an election.
On April 14th, we sent out a communication to all members in Local 503 to announce the candidates and to also put the election into abeyance due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Since we are able to utilize an online balloting program, the Local has decided to open the election period, starting Friday, November 13th at 8:00 a.m., closing on Sunday, December 13th at 5:00 p.m.
Members will be able to vote for one of the following candidates for the Recording Secretary Position:
Michael Iannantuoni
Tanbir Uppal
Electronic ballots will be sent out via email on Friday, November 13th. The ballot will include links to candidate statements.
Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive it.
The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Our union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one. If you have any issues voting, please email Area03elections@bcgeu.ca. If you have not received a link by 5:00 p.m. on November 13, 2020 please email us at area03elections@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.
In solidarity,
Brittney Buss, Local 503 Staff Representative Keith Stone, Local 503 Chairperson