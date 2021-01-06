The election process for your Local Executive position – Recording Secretary, closed on December 13, 2020 at 5pm.

Please be advised of election results:

Michael Iannantuoni – ssmichael@outlook.com

Please be advised that in accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Constitution & Structure, PE Policy D-8, Conducting Local Elections, Candidates have the right to appeal.

Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local positions. Your activism is greatly appreciated.

Congratulations to our new Executive member and thank you for your commitment and service to our Local.

In solidarity,

Keith Stone, Local 503 Chairperson

Brittney Buss, Local 503 Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP