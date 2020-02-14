This is your chance to become involved in the governance of your union – by electing or being nominated as a candidate for your Local Executive. Nominations are now open for the following positions on your local executive:

Recording Secretary

The deadline for nominations is: 5:00pm Monday, March 16, 2020

The Recording Secretary responsibilities:

assists Local chairperson;

with the chair, sets meeting dates and develops agendas;

is responsible for all meeting minutes;

reports all correspondence at Local meetings; and maintains files;

receives written reports of committees.

Additional information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP