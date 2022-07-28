Your Local 503 Chairperson, Kusam Doal, will be visiting the following worksites on November 2, 3 and 4:

Cannabis 7042 New Westminster

Cannabis 7045 Port Coquitlam

Cannabis 7046 Port Coquitlam

Cannabis 7049 Old Orchard

Cannabis 7057 Brentwood

GLS 031 New Westminster

GLS 077 Northgate

GLS 089 Nicola Station

GLS 097 Royal Square

GLS 153 Como Lake

GLS 163 Westwood

GLS 203 Old Orchard

GLS 205 Port Moody

GLS 220 Highgate

GLS 224 Solo

Lake City Dry Goods

Kusam is looking forward to meeting with members during her visit. If you have any questions or concerns, you can speak to her while on a break or contact her after working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt the operations at the store.



In solidarity,



Larisa Mills

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP