Your Local 503 Chairperson, Kusam Doal, will be visiting the following worksites on November 2, 3 and 4:
- Cannabis 7042 New Westminster
- Cannabis 7045 Port Coquitlam
- Cannabis 7046 Port Coquitlam
- Cannabis 7049 Old Orchard
- Cannabis 7057 Brentwood
- GLS 031 New Westminster
- GLS 077 Northgate
- GLS 089 Nicola Station
- GLS 097 Royal Square
- GLS 153 Como Lake
- GLS 163 Westwood
- GLS 203 Old Orchard
- GLS 205 Port Moody
- GLS 220 Highgate
- GLS 224 Solo
- Lake City Dry Goods
Kusam is looking forward to meeting with members during her visit. If you have any questions or concerns, you can speak to her while on a break or contact her after working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt the operations at the store.
In solidarity,
Larisa Mills
Staff Representative
