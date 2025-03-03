We are pleased to announce the results of the Election for the Local 503 Executive:

Pursuant to PE Policy D-8 "Conduction Local Elections":

7. Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-selections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated."

Appeals

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are publish in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice presidents' decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, Chairperson

Katie Marvin, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP