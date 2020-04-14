The BCGEU will be holding an election for the following position on the Local 503 executive:



Recording Secretary:

Michael Iannantuoni

Tanbir Uppal

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the election will be postponed until further notice. Once a new date has been decided, a second communication will be sent out with further details of the election.



Any questions should be referred to the area office or to your shop steward.



In Solidarity,



Brittney Buss

Local 503 Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

