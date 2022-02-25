Further to the March 8 bulletin advising of the change of process for this round of local elections, the ballot packages, including paper ballots will be couriered to your worksite stewards/contacts, by the end of the week, as follows:







Ballot packages will be in their possession no later than Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Please see your worksite steward/contact listed above to retrieve your ballot package and instructions on completing the package, and return to us by the March 31, 2022 deadline. If you do not have a signed membership card on file your steward or workplace contact will provide you with one to complete and return with your completed ballots.

Any member in good standing is entitled to vote, including any individuals on LTD, parental leave, WCB and those on layoff with recall rights. Members who are currently on leave or who are unable to access the worksite in order to obtain their ballot package may contact the area office at [email protected] or by phone at 604-882-0111 to make arrangements.

Please visit the BCGEU website at https://www.bcgeu.ca/local_504_election_2022 to review the list of candidates including the biographies of those who provided them.

All voting members will be returning their completed ballots individually via postage paid envelope included with your ballot package.

All completed ballot packages must be postmarked and received by our office no later than 5:00 pm March 31, 2022.

Please call or email the Fraser Valley Area Office at 604-882-0111 or [email protected] if you have any questions.

In solidarity

Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP