This is a reminder that nominations are still open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (5 positions)

Young Worker at Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 @ 5:00 pm

Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:

Time: Meeting at 7:00 pm

Date: March 1, 2022

Venue: This meeting will be held virtually (contact your local BCGEU area office for Zoom meeting information)

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Please ensure that the Union has your personal email address to vote. Please visit our website to update your contact information.

Agenda Items for the meeting are as follows:

If you have agenda items that you would like to add, please email [email protected].



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



