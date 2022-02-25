Voting for your Local Elections commenced last Thursday via an electronic voting platform. However, the union will be switching to a physical ballot system for this election. The current electronic voting platform has been disabled as we take the necessary steps to prepare for a paper ballot system.



The union did not receive any votes via the electronic platform and moving forward all members will have the opportunity to vote using a paper ballot.



Please let others at your worksite know of this change and watch for another bulletin in the coming days that will provide the necessary details for implementing a paper ballot system. The paper ballots will be accompanied with further instructions.



Stewards/Mail Contacts, please post at the worksite.





Rhonda Karaboitis,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP