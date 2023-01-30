To: All BCGEU Local 504 Members

Re: Local Executive By-Election Results



We are pleased to announce the results of the By-Election for the Local 504 Executive:





39. The winning candidate is the one with the most votes. In the event of a tie, the election will be decided by chance. Candidates will agree upon a neutral member of the area balloting committee assigned to the count, who will put the name of each candidate in a sealed envelope and then draw one. (Draw witnessed by Carlton Edwards, Craig Scott, member of the Area Balloting Committee, Rhonda Karaboitis and Shawn Bell).



Congratulations to all of our successful candidates and thank you to everyone who took part in this process!



In solidarity,



Rhonda Karaboitis, Staff Representative

Shawn Bell, Local Chairperson



UWU/MoveUP