To: All BCGEU Local 504 Members

Re: Nomination for Local Executive





Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:

Member at Large

Recording Secretary

The term is approximately two years. Information on the responsibilities and activities are available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is February 17, 2023.

The nomination form (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9 or handed in personally, no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023.

If there is an election for this position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

In solidarity,

Shawn Bell, Local 504 Chairperson

Rhonda Karaboitis, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP