Published on December 17, 2020

Please be advised that Jacob Wolff has been acclaimed into the positions of Steward at the Fleetwood Store of the Liquor Distribution Branch.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Jacob.

 

In solidarity

 

Kimberlee MacGregor                              Chad Blackey
L504 Chair                                             Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP