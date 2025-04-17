Further to the bulletin issued April 14, 2025, the outcome of the tie for the position of Member-at-Large has now been determined. The successful candidate is Andrew Stewart. Below is the updated list for the Local 507 Executive.

Pursuant to PE Policy D-8 "Conducting Local Elections":

7. Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

Appeals

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

In solidarity,

Darla Holmwood, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP