The nomination process for your Local Executive positions closed on

February 8, 2022, and we want to take this opportunity to advise you of the results and congratulate the successful candidate.

Chair Vacant

1st Vice Chair Vacant

2nd Vice Chair Vacant

Recording Secretary Vacant

Treasurer Vacant

Member-At-Large (3 positions) Vacant

Member-At-Large- Young Worker (1 Position) Sarina Arnold

If you have any questions or are interested in becoming part of your Executive, please contact any Executive Member or the Prince George Area Office.

Diane L. Wood Union Centre

Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU

500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC V2L 0C6

Telephone: (250) 563-1116 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772

Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257

Email: [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here

Download local executive nominations notice here

Download nomination form here

Download roles and responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP