The nomination process for your Local Executive positions closed on
February 8, 2022, and we want to take this opportunity to advise you of the results and congratulate the successful candidate.
Chair Vacant
1st Vice Chair Vacant
2nd Vice Chair Vacant
Recording Secretary Vacant
Treasurer Vacant
Member-At-Large (3 positions) Vacant
Member-At-Large- Young Worker (1 Position) Sarina Arnold
If you have any questions or are interested in becoming part of your Executive, please contact any Executive Member or the Prince George Area Office.
Diane L. Wood Union Centre
Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU
500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC V2L 0C6
Telephone: (250) 563-1116 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772
Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257
Email: [email protected]
