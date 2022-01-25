Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 511/510 Executive Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 09, 2022

The nomination process for your Local Executive positions closed on

February 8, 2022, and we want to take this opportunity to advise you of the results and congratulate the successful candidate.

 

              Chair                                                                                      Vacant

              1st Vice Chair                                                                       Vacant

              2nd Vice Chair                                                                      Vacant

              Recording Secretary                                                            Vacant

              Treasurer                                                                             Vacant

              Member-At-Large (3 positions)                                          Vacant

              Member-At-Large- Young Worker (1 Position)                  Sarina Arnold

 

If you have any questions or are interested in becoming part of your Executive, please contact any Executive Member or the Prince George Area Office.

Diane L. Wood Union Centre
Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU
500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC   V2L 0C6
Telephone: (250) 563-1116 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772
Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257
Email: [email protected]


Download PDF of notice here 
Download local executive nominations notice here
Download nomination form here 
Download roles and responsibilities here 
 

