Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
What changes would you like to see in the Collective Agreement?
Working from home language? More vacation? Changes to hours of work?
Please submit your bargaining proposal(s) to Kirsten Smestad by July 30th, 2021 using the attached form.
A few key points:
You can submit more than one.
If we need clarification, we will contact you.
Include examples that can be used at the bargaining table to explain why this change is important!
We will hold a meeting in early September to vote on the bargaining resolutions. This will determine which ones will be forwarded to the Component or the Main Public Service Table. We will send out a separate notice for that meeting.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Kirsten or Judi.
In solidarity
Judi Porter, Local 601 Chair Andrea Mears, Staff Representative