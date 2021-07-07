What changes would you like to see in the Collective Agreement?



Working from home language? More vacation? Changes to hours of work?



Please submit your bargaining proposal(s) to Kirsten Smestad by July 30th, 2021 using the attached form.



A few key points:

You can submit more than one.

If we need clarification, we will contact you.

Include examples that can be used at the bargaining table to explain why this change is important!

We will hold a meeting in early September to vote on the bargaining resolutions. This will determine which ones will be forwarded to the Component or the Main Public Service Table. We will send out a separate notice for that meeting.



If you have any questions, please reach out to Kirsten or Judi.



In solidarity



Judi Porter, Local 601 Chair

Andrea Mears, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download form for submitting bargaining proposals here





UWU/MoveUP