COMPONENT: Social, Information and Health Services Component

LOCAL: Local 601

DATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 pm

PLACE: Zoom Virtual Meeting – Please register via email [email protected] and receive link





AGENDA

· Local Update

· Bargaining Update



There will be an opportunity for questions and discussion. If you prefer to submit your questions in advance, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

We look forward to connecting with you.

In solidarity,

Shirley Kay, Local 601 Chair

Andrea Mears, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



