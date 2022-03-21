Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 601 - Social, Information and Health Services Component - Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 20, 2022

COMPONENT: Social, Information and Health Services Component

LOCAL: Local 601

DATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 pm

PLACE: Zoom Virtual Meeting – Please register via email [email protected] and receive link

AGENDA

· Local Update
· Bargaining Update

There will be an opportunity for questions and discussion. If you prefer to submit your questions in advance, please email [email protected] or [email protected]

 

We look forward to connecting with you.

 

In solidarity,

Shirley Kay, Local 601 Chair
Andrea Mears, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here