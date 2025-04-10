We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 601 Executive:

A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In solidarity,

Jenny Ewing, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP