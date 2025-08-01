Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Local 601 Members - Bi-Election Nomination Results for Member-At-Large – Equity - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 01, 2025

Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 601.

The following position has been acclaimed:

Member-at-Large – Equity: Tim Riordan

The position of Member-at-Large – Indigenous is still vacant.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.

In solidarity,

Jenny Ewing
Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



