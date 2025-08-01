Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 601.
The following position has been acclaimed:
Member-at-Large – Equity: Tim Riordan
The position of Member-at-Large – Indigenous is still vacant.
Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.
In solidarity,
Jenny Ewing
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs