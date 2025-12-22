To: All BCGEU Local 601 Members

Re: Bi-Election Nomination Results for Member-At-Large – Indigenous



Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 601.



The following position has been acclaimed:





Member-at-Large – Indigenous: Derek Turkington





Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.



In Solidarity,



Liam Smith

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





