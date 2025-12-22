Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 601 Members - Bi-Election Nomination Results for Member-At-Large – Indigenous - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 601 Members - Bi-Election Nomination Results for Member-At-Large – Indigenous - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 22, 2025

To: All BCGEU Local 601 Members

Re: Bi-Election Nomination Results for Member-At-Large – Indigenous


Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 601. 


The following position has been acclaimed:



Member-at-Large – Indigenous: Derek Turkington



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.


In Solidarity,

Liam Smith
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP