To: All BCGEU Local 601 Members
Re: Bi-Election Nomination Results for Member-At-Large – Indigenous
Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 601.
The following position has been acclaimed:
Member-at-Large – Indigenous: Derek Turkington
Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.
In Solidarity,
Liam Smith
Staff Representative
