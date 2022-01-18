COMPONENT: Social, Information & Health

LOCAL: 601

DATE: February 2, 2022

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

PLACE: Zoom (please contact your local area office for zoom link)



AGENDA



Local Election Meeting. Get Involved in Your Union.

During the past month, nominations have been open for the following local 601 executive positions:

• Chairperson

• First Vice-Chairperson

• Second Vice-Chairperson

• Treasurer

• Recording Secretary

• Members at Large (8 positions – One is a young worker and one is an equity member)



Nominations will close at the meeting on February 2nd, 2022. If more members are nominated than there are positions, an electronic election will be held.

If you would like to run for a position and are not able to attend the meeting on February 2, 2022 you can do either of the following:



1. Submit a completed nomination form that has been posted in your office.

2. Have another BCGEU member send an email nominating you for a specific position on the local executive. They must cc you on the email. You will then need to email and accept or decline the nomination

If you have any questions, please reach out to Judi Porter, 601 Chairperson at [email protected]

In Solidarity,

Judi Porter, 601 Chairperson

Andrea Mears, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





