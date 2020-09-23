 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  Local 603 Executive Election - BCGEU

Local 603 Executive Election - BCGEU

Published on September 23, 2020

Please be advised that the following member has been elected to the Local 603 Executive:

 

Recording Secretary        Kevin Ball

 

Kevin is a steward and member working at NTT Data BCU.

 

Congratulations to Kevin in his new role in the Local 603 Executive. We thank you and continuing L603 executive members for your dedication to the Component 6 and your Local membership.

Download PDF of notice here 



