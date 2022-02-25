Thank you to our 3 candidates: Fayaz Kadir, Melanie Melendez, and Kevin Ball as well as everyone who voted in the Local 603 election for chairperson.



Please help me in congratulating Kevin Ball as the newly elected Chairperson for Local 603.



Below is your new Local 603 executive:



Chairperson Kevin Ball

1st Vice Chair Kayla Woodruff

2nd Vice Chair Lisa McDonald

Treasurer Robert Gabanyi

Recording Secretary Stephen Anderson

Member At Large Glaucia Sanchez

Sidney Licaros

William Dare

Peter Martin

Equity Member At Large Katherine Brine

Young Worker Mankaran Pal Singh



If you have any questions please feel free to contact me or reach out to your new local executive. Congratulations everyone and I look forward to working with you on issues facing Local 603 members.



In solidarity



Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative







