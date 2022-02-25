Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 603 Executive Local Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 17, 2022

Thank you to our 3 candidates: Fayaz Kadir, Melanie Melendez, and Kevin Ball as well as everyone who voted in the Local 603 election for chairperson.
 
Please help me in congratulating Kevin Ball as the newly elected Chairperson for Local 603.
 
Below is your new Local 603 executive:
 
Chairperson                               Kevin Ball
1st Vice Chair                             Kayla Woodruff
2nd Vice Chair                            Lisa McDonald
Treasurer                                   Robert Gabanyi
Recording Secretary                  Stephen Anderson
Member At Large                      Glaucia Sanchez
                                                   Sidney Licaros
                                                   William Dare
                                                   Peter Martin
Equity Member At Large           Katherine Brine
Young Worker                           Mankaran Pal Singh
 
If you have any questions please feel free to contact me or reach out to your new local executive. Congratulations everyone and I look forward to working with you on issues facing Local 603 members.
 
In solidarity
 
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative



