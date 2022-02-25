Thank you to our 3 candidates: Fayaz Kadir, Melanie Melendez, and Kevin Ball as well as everyone who voted in the Local 603 election for chairperson.
Please help me in congratulating Kevin Ball as the newly elected Chairperson for Local 603.
Below is your new Local 603 executive:
Chairperson Kevin Ball
1st Vice Chair Kayla Woodruff
2nd Vice Chair Lisa McDonald
Treasurer Robert Gabanyi
Recording Secretary Stephen Anderson
Member At Large Glaucia Sanchez
Sidney Licaros
William Dare
Peter Martin
Equity Member At Large Katherine Brine
Young Worker Mankaran Pal Singh
If you have any questions please feel free to contact me or reach out to your new local executive. Congratulations everyone and I look forward to working with you on issues facing Local 603 members.
In solidarity
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative
