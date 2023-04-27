Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 10, 2023

We are pleased to advise that, as a result of the recent call for nominations for the Member-at-Large position, Shayla Hutchinson, has been acclaimed to the Local 603 Executive.
 
In solidarity,
 
Kevin Ball, Local 603 Chair
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here



