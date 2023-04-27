I am pleased to advise that, as a result of the recent call for nominations for Local 603 Executive positions, the following members have been acclaimed as members of the Local 603 Executive:

Janet Matthew – Equity Worker Member-at-Large

Hosein Moeini – Member-at-Large

The Union has received an additional nomination for one of the vacant positions of Member-at-Large on the Local 603 Executive. The three year term for local executive positions expires in January 2025.

Nominations for the Member-at-Large position will remain open for a further three (3) days.

The deadline for nominations is 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2023 .

If there is an election for the Member-at-Large position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

In solidarity,

Kevin Ball, Local 603 Chair

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



UWU/MoveUP