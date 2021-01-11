Thank you to the members who have put their name forward to fill the two vacant steward positions at NTT Data. As we have two vacant position and five candidates, we will be having an election.

Members will be able to vote for two of the following candidates for the two steward positions:

• Geoffery Fleet

• Timothy Boyarski

• Bruce Fowler

• Tatiana Feka

• Lalitha Swaminathan

Electronic ballots will be sent out via email on Monday, January 18, 2021. Voting will remain open until Monday, February 1, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one. If you have any issues voting, please email Area03elections@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity

Darryl Flasch

Local 603 Chair

Anne Dodington

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP