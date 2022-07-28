BCGEU by-laws state that interim steward elections will be held in workplaces as needed and, accordingly, nominations are now open for up to three (3) steward positions to represent BCGEU members at your worksite.
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board.
If you are interested in becoming a steward, or know someone who would be a great steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return it no later than midnight of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
#130 – 2920 Virtual Way
Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
Fax: 604-215-1410 / 1-888-946-0248
Email: [email protected]
Attention: Jason Singh, Staff Representative
Should there be more nominations than positions available, an election will be held – with details to follow.
If you have any questions, please call the Lower Mainland Area Office at 604-215-1499 or toll free at 1-888-238-0239.
In solidarity
Jason Singh
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.