BCGEU by-laws state that interim steward elections will be held in workplaces as needed and, accordingly, nominations are now open for up to three (3) steward positions to represent BCGEU members at your worksite.



Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board.



If you are interested in becoming a steward, or know someone who would be a great steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return it no later than midnight of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:





BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

#130 – 2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604-215-1410 / 1-888-946-0248

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Jason Singh, Staff Representative



Should there be more nominations than positions available, an election will be held – with details to follow.



If you have any questions, please call the Lower Mainland Area Office at 604-215-1499 or toll free at 1-888-238-0239.



In solidarity



Jason Singh

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP