Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson (one)

First Vice-Chairperson (one)

Second Vice-Chairperson (one)

Treasurer (one)

Recording Secretary (one)

Member at Large (six)

Equity Member at Large - Indigenous workers; workers of colour; (2SLGBTQI+) workers; and workers with disabilities (two)

Indigenous workers; workers of colour; (2SLGBTQI+) workers; and workers with disabilities Young Worker (one)

Members can submit nomination forms for more than one position. The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



Your nomination form must faxed to 604-215-1499 or emailed to [email protected]

and received no later than 4:30 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022.



The area office will confirm receipt of each nomination form by email within two business days of receipt.



Nominations may also be accepted at the local general meeting:



Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Online: Via Zoom Platform – You must RSVP to the link below in order to receive the invitation to attend.



Please RSVP by 4:30 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Please check your emails. You will receive your Zoom link one week before the meeting and a reminder the day of the meeting.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



* If you do not receive this FYI by email, please email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 604-215-1499 as soon as possible to update your contact information and to request a copy of the nomination package.



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of roles & responsibilities here