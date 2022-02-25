The following have been in acclaimed into the positions listed below:

Local Chair : Andrea Mitchell

: Dominic Barros Member at Large : Reanna Brulotte Karthy Sivalingam Jamie Simpson Kim Botelho Kathleen MacKillop

The following position remains open:

Member at Large Youth Member

We would like to thank all who participated in the process.



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP