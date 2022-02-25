The following have been in acclaimed into the positions listed below:
- Local Chair: Andrea Mitchell
- 1st Vice Chair: Jozef Pisko-Dubienski
- 2nd Vice Chair: Nancy Bell
- Treasurer: Harbinder Gill
- Recording Secretary: Dominic Barros
Member at Large:
- Reanna Brulotte
- Karthy Sivalingam
- Jamie Simpson
- Kim Botelho
- Kathleen MacKillop
The following position remains open:
Member at Large Youth Member
We would like to thank all who participated in the process.
UWU/MoveUP
