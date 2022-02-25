Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 16, 2022

The following have been in acclaimed into the positions listed below:

  • Local Chair: Andrea Mitchell
  • 1st Vice Chair: Jozef Pisko-Dubienski
  • 2nd Vice Chair: Nancy Bell
  • Treasurer: Harbinder Gill
  • Recording Secretary: Dominic Barros
  • Member at Large:
    • Reanna Brulotte
    • Karthy Sivalingam
    • Jamie Simpson
    • Kim Botelho
    • Kathleen MacKillop

The following position remains open:

Member at Large Youth Member

We would like to thank all who participated in the process.


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP