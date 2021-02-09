Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 09, 2021

Please be advised that Manmeet Sarah has been acclaimed as Member at Large for the Local 604 Executive.

Congratulations Manmeet and thank you to those who participated in the process.

In solidarity

Harbinder Gill
Local 604 Chairperson

