  2. Local 604 BCGEU Members with the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – 13650 102 Ave, Surrey - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on March 29, 2021

Steward nominations have closed at the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction located at 100-13650 102 Avenue in Surrey.
 
Please be advised that Ravinder (Monty) Bath has been acclaimed to the position of Steward for Local 604.
 
We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.
 
Congratulations and welcome Monty.
 
In solidarity
 
 
Harbinder Gill Kevin Hagglund
L604 Chair Staff Representative

