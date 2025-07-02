COMPONENT: Social Information & Health (6)
LOCAL: Local 604 MCFD Members
DATE: July 9, 2025 (Lunch Hour)
TIME: 12:00 p.m. Virtual Meeting
This is a meeting notice for Local 604 members working for the Ministry of Children and Family Development. This meeting will be held virtually.
AGENDA
- Land Acknowledgement
- Introduction of Local Executive Members
- Information and updates on Bargaining
- Worksite Contact Project
- Member Worksite Issues
Please click on the link below to join the meeting on July 9th.
Link: https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/81436968665?pwd=8lJlbfbGA6AbHsMAESZkfnlU4VS4u0.1
Meeting ID: 814 3696 8665
Passcode: 071455
Connecting to the meeting virtually
Please note that a Zoom account is not necessary. Click on the link provided and follow the instructions. Please ensure to mute your device when not addressing the meeting attendees.
If you have questions, please contact Andrea Mitchell at [email protected]
In solidarity
Andrea Mitchell
Local 604 Chairperson
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
