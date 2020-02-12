Nominations are now open for four stewards with the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction at 100 – 13650 102 Ave Surrey.



The union trains new stewards.



If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is February 21, 2020 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), hand delivered to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than February 21, 2020 by 5:00 pm.

If more than four people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



In solidarity



Harbinder Gill Shane Stoddart

L604 Chair Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





