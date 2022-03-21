The nomination period for the vacant Local 605 Chairperson position closed on July 7, 2022.



Terri-Lyn Kibbe was acclaimed as the Local 605 Chairperson. Congratulations Terri-Lyn!



The following Local Executive positions remain vacant:



Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large



Nominations will remain open for these vacant positions. During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to members advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow additional candidates to be nominated.



Nomination forms are attached which must be submitted to Area 05 by fax or email (contact info can be found on attached nomination form.



Any questions can be directed to the area office, including any questions regarding roles and responsibilities of vacant positions.



Congratulations to the new local executive member.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





