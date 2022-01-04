Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:



Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Young Worker Member-at-Large



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: February 23, 2022 at 5:00 pm



Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:



Time: 5:30 pm

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Area office: BCGEU Cariboo Area Office, 107A North First Avenue, Williams Lake



To Register to attend in Person:

http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_606_general_meeting_and_election_of_local_officers



Please contact your area office for Zoom information.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here