The call for nominations closed on March 11, 2022. As no election was required, we are pleased to announce the following members are acclaimed:

Local chairperson: Mona Dykes Member at large: Alissa Sommerfeldt

First vice-chair: vacant Member at large: Angela Otto

Second vice-chair: vacant Member at large: vacant

Treasurer: vacant Member at large (young worker rep): vacant

Recording Secretary: Leanne Smith

During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D‑8, members have the right to appeal.

Appeals:

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice-president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity,

Mona Dykes, Chairperson

Cathy Seagris, Staff Representative



