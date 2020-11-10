 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on November 10, 2020

Interest has been expressed for positions on the Local 0610 Executive, therefore nominations for the following positions are now open:

  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member-at-Large (1)

Nomination forms are attached and may be copied.

The term is until 2021. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each Local Executive position is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 5 p.m.

If there is an election for this position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates may contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Completed nomination forms must be brought in person (back mailbox, please), or mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Area Office by Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.

 

Area office address: Peace River Area Office

10147 100 Ave, Fort St. John, BC

Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048

Email: area10@bcgeu.ca

 

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here



