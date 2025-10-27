We have received a nomination for a steward position, as such we are opening Steward nominations for Local 610, MCFD Dawson Creek office.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 5:00pm. Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255

10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

(drop box located at back door)

If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of steward election info sheet here

Download PDF of your rights and responsibilities as a steward here





UWU/MoveUP